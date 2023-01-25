I decided to mind my business – DKB wades into Sarkodie and Samini’s issue

DKB Comedian

Comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, known widely as DKB, has waded into Sarkodie and Samini’s issue.

The two Ghanaian musicians have been in the news for some hours now after Samini expressed his disappointment in the renowned rapper.



Following an inquiry by a fan on when he will collaborate with Sarkodie again, the Highgrade Family CEO started ranting.



According to him, Sarkodie snubbed him at a time he needed him on his ‘Burning’ EP.



Due to this, Samini said he does not need a verse from Sarkodie and he is also not interested in accepting a collaboration request from him.



The Sarkcess Music boss however reacted to his colleague’s ranting during an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.



Sharing a video of his response, DKB revealed that, Sarkodie has been treating him the same way.

He claimed to have minded his business when it happened to him a couple of times.



DKB wrote: “When he take do me a couple of times, I told myself WKHKYD ???? ???? and I decided to mind my business and avoid dealing with him at all costs. ???? ????



But whenever a business opportunity comes needing him, I will gladly inform him and go back to minding my business ???? ???? ????.”



