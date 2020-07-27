Entertainment

I deserve BAMA20 artist of the year and international act of the year - REDfyah

Abudu Seidu Kurabaso known popularly as REDfyah

Root music sensation; Abudu Seidu Kurabaso known popularly as REDfyah has ones again been recognised for his enviable works as a Reggae Musician.

The Lonely Road hit maker has been nominated into the biggest music awards festival in the Bono and Ahafo Region of Ghana.



The internationally recognised Reggae Musician after being nominated into six (6) categories namely – Artist of the Year, Most popular Song, Best Collaboration of the Year, Reggae Artist of the Year, Reggae Song of the Year and International Act of the Year hinted on his social media platforms that he will be sweeping all the awards to the glory of his fans and sympathisers.



According to the Lonely Road hit maker REDFyah, “organisers of the awards are tollally aware that he deserves to win all his nominated categories particularly the Biggest which is BAMA20 “Artist Of The Year”



He further mentioned that, he trust that the organizers will do due diligence in recognising who has really worked and deserve the honor of which he is ahead of the rest in his categories.



REDfyah over the years has won several National and Regional music awards including a citation of honor from the Marcus Messiah Garvey Foundation; an International Recognition from a Jamaican Organisation and currently an Ambassador to a Foundation (Global Dream Foundation) due to his hard work.

The Lonely Road hit maker REDfyah has been billed for several international shows which places him in a better position to Win big at the BAMA’S awards 2020.



REDfyah got nominated with the song ‘Gud OVer Evil’ which is a classical root Reggae Music which inspires and encourages music lovers to be good and eschew hate for each other.



“I am Going to Dubai As The Artist Od The Year 2020 as part of the package. The organisers and other competitors in my categories must take note”; he concluded.



Nkilgifmonline shall follow trends in the Bono And Ahafo Music Industry to bring you the latest news update.

