I deserve GH¢100,000 from GHAMRO for my several hit songs – Stay Jay

Ghanaian musician, Stay Jay

Songwriter and performer, Stay Jay, has said he deserves about GH¢100,000 from the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) for the many hit songs he has produced.

According to the Ghanaian musician, his several hit songs qualify him to earn more money from the royalties collection agency.



“When you go through my catalog and the kind of songs that I have done in the past I should be receiving like GH¢100,000 from GHAMRO. If you look at the work that I’ve done in the music industry, I have played hit songs upon hit songs so I deserve a lot of royalties for my hard work,” he opined on Property FM in Cape Coast.



He also clarified some earlier statements that GHAMRO pays him about GH20,000 a month.

“One thing I want to make clear for people to understand is that no musical platform pays every month, they pay per payout,” he clarified sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“And at the end of the day they have some specific amount that you have to hit before they pay you, that’s why I think I deserve more,” he concluded.