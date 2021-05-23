I diagnosed one of the first 6 coronavirus cases in Ghana – Knii Lante

Ghanaian reggae musician, Nii Lante Okunka Blankson (Knii Lante)

Ghanaian reggae, soul, and Afro-pop musician, songwriter, and medical doctor Nii Lante Okunka Blankson, professionally known as Knii Lante has revealed that he diagnosed one of the first COVID cases in Ghana.

Speaking with JKD host of Xzone show on Tv XYZ about risk frontline workers are being exposed to during this covid times and what he saw and felt as a medical practitioner.



Knii spoke about his fears and experience in this era of pandemic.



“Charley being human and not to lie about it. I mean we all. At least I was frightened. You have to go to the frontline ebi there you dey work for.



Same thing happened when Ebola was doing that thing around Africa. You know! You have to go to work and face it. You can’t stay at home that’s your work. That’s what you’ve sworn to do. Swear an oath.

Asked by the host if he came into contact with an infected person or persons as a frontline worker. The 'baby take good care' hitmaker stated that he even diagnosed one of the first COVID cases in Ghana.



“One of the first 6 cases that was diagnosed in Ghana I diagnosed or .. yeah man! So I contacted it from then and I kept contacting. You know what I mean/every time you contact you are like have I picked up the infection.



I had close colleagues who actually lost their lives from this. Colleagues right here in Ghana. It was a sad time and it’s not over yet.