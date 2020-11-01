I did ‘Kayayo’ to pay for my recordings – Freaky YBNS

Musician, Freaky YBNS

Freaky YBNS known in real life as Musah Ismael Umar is an amazing afrobeat singer who is yet to strike Africa and the world with his amazing talent.

Aside from being talented, financial status has always been his drawback.



Freaky started music 2006 as a duo with his best friend Gentle D who later gave up due to the difficulties.



Freaky in a bitter mood disclosed that things were hard to a point where he sometimes had to go to the market to do port other people's goods; “Kayayo” to gather money to pay for his recording fees.

Freaky who is about to drop a song says it is his wish that the world will appreciate his contribution to the life of society.



Africapush TV can confirm that Freaky is a very promising artiste that the world will surely celebrate someday.