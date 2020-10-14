'I did not betray Bola Ray' – Giovani clarifies

Popular TV and Radio Presenter, Giovani has for the first time spoken about his exit from the EIB Network.

The former Starr FM drive time show host exclusively disclosed in an interview with Ghanaweb’s Elsie Bubuama on the Talkertainment Show, that he is still on very good terms with his former boss despite his abrupt exit from the media company.



Dispelling rumours that he was not loyal enough to remain in the company at a time it was facing financial struggles, Giovani mentioned that he left EIB to pursue a more challenging job and not because he wasn’t paid well.



He emphasized that Bola understood his decision and as such gave him his blessings.



“No I did not betray Bola Ray. He actually gave me his blessings. I think he is one man I’ll forever have that respect for. He relates to the hustle of young upcoming broadcasters who are coming through. I started from Radio Universe, the same place he started with DJ Black and after he rose through the rank and is now a CEO. I mean Bola has been that man. Talking about contemporary broadcasters and what they can do, I always give credit to Bola for that. He gave us a platform and we delivered but it was time to move on.”



Earlier in 2019, key personalities of the EIB group including Naa Ashorkor, Anita Erskine, Kafui Dey, Giovani Caleb and Berla Mundi moved on with some joining other media organisations.

Speaking on the issue at the 2019 IYES conference in Accra, Bola Ray expressed shocked that his staff left him the way they did, though he admitted he had “not paid salary”.



“In the month of August 2018, I had a lot of people walking away. It got to a point, anybody who walks into my office, I ask are you resigning. It has taught me one lesson in life that there are people, who on your journey, will come with you. It’s not because they like you…but they have their intent. When you shake the storm, they will leave. When those hurdles come, don’t give up, and be loyal to the people who put you there. Loyalty is key,” the EIB boss emphasized.



Watch the video below from 9 minutes, 57 seconds onwards



