I did not find Akuapem Poloo's picture with her son offensive - Wanlov Kubolor

Wanlov Kubolor

Controversial Ghanaian artiste Wanlov the Kubolor has made a shocking revelation, claiming there is nothing wrong with Akuapem Poloo’s picture with his son because her private parts weren’t showing in the photo she posted some months ago to celebrate her 7 years son.

According to Wanlov the Kubolor, he sees nothing bad with the photos of Akuapem Poloo and his son which has received the biggest public backlash.



There is nothing wrong with Akuapem Poloo’s picture with his son, Wanlov said in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Afro Joint on Kingdom Plus 101.9FM.



“My view, as a reasonable person is that, I frankly did not find the said picture obscene” he said



According to him, Akuapem Polo has the right to do whatever she wants including taking a naked photo with her son and even posting it on social media.

“When you go to the beaches there are a lot of people who have half-naked and there is no difference in what people claim to be disgusting” he added.



Akuapem Poloo’s recent photo with her 7 years old son has been the talk of the town and has received the biggest public backlash as compared to others we have seen in the history of entertainment in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.



