‘I did not say the car is mine’ – Fella Makafui reacts to ‘borrowed Chevrolet’ claims

Ghanaian socialite, Fella Makafui, has reacted to the numerous criticisms after she flaunted a plush Chevrolet Corvette on social media.

Earlier, in a bid to announce her comeback on Instagram, Fella shared some photos of her cruising in the convertible lush vehicle.



She shared the photos with the caption: “Worth every headache”.



Shortly after the pictures went viral, scores of netizens began to wonder and investigate the source of the vehicle.



This was driven by the idea that her husband, Medikal does not own a Chevrolet Corvette, and neither could she (Fella) afford such a vehicle.



Not long after, pictures of the vehicle’s alleged real owner popped up and in the midst of the wild criticisms, Fella took to Twitter to respond to critics who lambasted her for flaunting a borrowed car.



“Fella Makafui does not own the car she flaunted. It is owned by one Kelly B. Don’t fall for her fake life. She borrowed it for a shoot,” A tweep wrote.

In a sharp response, she said: “The last time I checked I did not tell you the car was mine. REST.”



Read the post below:





Your own or “La-borrow”? Fake life noaa ???? — Happy Marwan ❤️???????????? (@HappyMarwan2691) November 28, 2022

Everybody knows you don't own that car. — Albert Nat Hyde (@BongoIdeas) November 28, 2022

But it’s sad because why’re most of these stars in desperate crave to show off something most people don’t care regardless of the comments this’s Ghana — King Jah Eye ✨???????? (@Kotokuom) November 28, 2022

Like you do. Don't go borrow cars and take pics with it and come post for here! Twitter is not for Medikal! — K.CARTER..93????????????????⚪ (@KingGeorge_93) November 29, 2022

Masa take pics with your husband cars — BRa KoJo????????????????????????❤️ (@Anthonychris543) November 28, 2022

Be showing off and be giving our young ladies unnecessary pressure. FBI is waiting for you in New York and London. — Ka Nawu (@ka_nawu) November 30, 2022

