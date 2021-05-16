'I did not snatch Akosua Serwaa from Daddy Lumba' - Dada KD

Source: Swanzy aninakwa, Contributor

Ghanaian highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, has debunked claims that he once snatched Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa.

He made the revelation during the United showbiz Programme hosted by Nana Ama Mcbrown on UTV.



Dada KD said Akosua Serwaa is his sister and that there's no way they could be in a romantic relationship.



"I did not date Akosua Serwaa," he said.

Dada KD also revealed his unflinching admiration for Daddy Lumba for his style of singing adding that "I cannot wear Daddy Lumba's dress or shoe but I like his personality and I think it's not wrong."



Dada KD then gave Ghanaians a taste of highlife music after his interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown.



