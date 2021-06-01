I didn’t ask my boys to beat anybody; I instructed them to stop the road project - Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

• Shatta Wale has refuted claims that he sent his boys to beat up the road contractors

• According to him, he only asked his boys to halt their work



• He also requested to speak to the contractor to have a word with him



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has denied sending his gang to assault road contractors working on the Adjiringanor project.



He stated that he only instructed them to stop the work of the workers and fish out who the contractor of that project was.



In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, he indicated that his move to order his boys to the site was for his area to have their share of the national cake.

According to Shatta Wale, he is a taxpayer and has every right to speak when he identifies a problem.



"My boys went there and told everybody to stop work. If some of them were being stubborn and they were pushed, I didn’t ask anyone to beat anybody. I said they should go and stop the work so I meet the contractor," he said.



"I am a taxpayer so I have every right to talk my mind if I see a problem," Shatta Wale added.



His comments come on the back of an accusation from the project manager, Kennedy Acquah that Shatta Wale's boys manhandled his workers and also slapped him while he was trying to speak to them.



