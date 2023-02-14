I didn’t convert to Islam for fame – Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has revealed her reasons for reverting from Christianity to the Islamic religion last year.

The socialite claims that she had previously considered reverting to Islam but was unable to do so until she encountered a Muslim man by the name Bais, who counselled her to consider her decision before reverting.



Poloo disclosed that Bais was reluctant to help her because he held the opinion that her conversion is for trends or fame.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, she added that she was neither forced to become a Muslim nor did she intend to do so just to attract attention or impress people.



She also revealed that the father of her son is a Muslim so it has always been her desire to convert to Islam.



“I love the religion and I’m destined to be a Muslim. So, I had the advantage and I joined. It came through my encounter with a big brother called Bais, he’s a Muslim so when I got closer to him, I told him I wanted to join.



“And he made me go and think about it for three weeks because he was like I just wanted it for fame or trends… Poloo is like a stripper, so how can she become Muslim?

He suggested I rather join Buddhism "for Buddhists I could have still stripped myself small. But for Islam, we cover from the eyes," she clarified.



“Islam is something that I wanted to join because my son’s father is a Muslim, so just imagine,” she added.



“Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Chief Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this,” she wrote in an Instagram post dated August 9, 2022.



Her post was accompanied by some pictures of her dressed in a long dress and a scarf she used in tying her hair.







AM/SARA