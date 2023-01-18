0
I didn’t dream of becoming a musician – Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee

Wed, 18 Jan 2023 Source: etvghana.com

Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwaisey Pee, has asserted that he never dreamed of doing music although his father was a musician.

Speaking to Akua Sika on the Happy Evening Drive on Happy FM, Kwaisey Pee said, “Doing music came to me naturally. I didn’t plan to be a musician. Growing up, my father wanted me to be a footballer, and I wanted to go into electronics and be an electronic engineer.”

According to him, at some point, he started learning and practicing electronic engineering to the extent that he started fixing broken appliances at home.

“After a while, my father realized that it was really what I wanted to do, so, he began to support me, although he really wanted me to be a footballer,” he added.

Kwaisey Pee disclosed that his love for football still burns within him and that he still plays in his leisure time.

