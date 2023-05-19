0
I didn’t expect Beyonce to do a song with Shatta Wale – Dancegod Lloyd

Fri, 19 May 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Dance star Laud Anoo Konadu, alias Dancegod Lloyd, was stunned by the 2019 surprise collaboration between American Beyonce and his compatriot Shatta Wale.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s Ayekoo Ayekoo, Thursday, May 18, 2023, he recalled he was in a studio when he first heard the Already song.

In that moment, he exclaimed: "What song is this!"

"I didn't expect Shatta Wale to do a song with Beyonce," he explained his astonishment.

"He [Shatta Wale] is equally amazing but I wasn't expecting that collaboration," he added, perhaps, to avoid misconstruing.

Romeo, however, wondered if he meant the collaboration was unearned by Shatta Wale.

"No, it was breaking," Lloyd answered. "It was breaking news."

Thrilled by the landmark collaboration, he exclaimed: "Wow! I have to jump on [perform with] it."

His desire to dance to the song, he revealed, was "because I'm from Ghana" and he was aware "Ghana will enjoy much attention” because of the historic collaboration.

Due to this realisation, he "jumped on the [dance] routine," seeing as "there was a challenge going on on social media."

Beaming, he recalled how social media users excitedly received his performance to the song from Beyonce's Grammy-nominated The Gift: The Lion King album.

"Within 20 minutes," he said, "I had like 30,000 views."

Soon, Beyonce’s choreographer JaQuel Knight reached out to him and eventually, when the American creative arts team came to Ghana, Lloyd and his DWP: Dance With A Purpose group were starred in the music video.

Looking back on the experience shooting the music video, Dancegod Lloyd said it “was amazing”.

