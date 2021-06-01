I didn't fund construction of the road project in my area - Shatta Wale clarifies

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has finally reacted to claims that he gave out a huge sum of money to a road contractor to extend a road project to his office before travelling outside Ghana some weeks ago.



When videos went viral on social media citing Shatta Wale and his boys storming a road construction site, many said Shatta Wale got angry at the contractors because he gave them money to extend the road but they failed to do so because he was out of town.

They added that the contractors commenced the project after noticing that he's returned to Ghana.



Reacting to this in an interview with Andy Dosty monitored by GhanaWeb, Shatta Wale revealed that he did not give a dime to anyone to construct the road that leads to the SM secretariat.



Asked by Andy Dosty in an interview with Shatta Wale whether he funded the project, he replied ‘No’.



