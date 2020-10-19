I didn't get much support from Ghanaian movie industry - Haillie Sumney

Actress, Haillie Sumney

Canadian-born Ghanaian actress, Haillie Sumney has called out some of her colleagues for being self-centred.

According to this actress and television presenter, the Nigerian showbiz industry is miles ahead of Ghana because of the wicked mindset of some people.



Whiles speaking in an interview with GhBase TV, the actress however disclosed that she enjoys working with both Nigerian and Ghanaian movie directors and producer.



As opined by Hailie, the Nigerian movie industry is booming and has become successful and lucrative because of the unity which exists amongst their star and the unflinching support from their government.



"As a Ghanaian, I feel like I didn't get much support. It was hard to break in the movie industry in Ghana. One thing I would say is that they turn to us the same people and the same faces over and over."



She also added that if the Ghanaian government invests tons of money into our creative arts sector, particularly into movie making, the collapsed industry will bounce back.

She said: "I think the Ghanaian movie industry is not getting enough support as they should. There is a lack of unity and support from the government that’s why we are not there yet. I love working with Nollywood because they have everything Ghana movie industry doesn’t have. We (Ghana) have a lot of work to do if we want to succeed”.



The professional health personnel who has ditched her nursing profession to venture into showbiz revealed that she trashed her profession to fully focus on showbiz.



Watch the full interview below:



