Entertainment Sat, 29 Aug 2020

I didn’t get my G-Wagon because I endorsed Akufo-Addo - Afia Schwarzenegger blasts critics

Controversial socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger, has rejected rumors that her recently acquired G-Wagon came as a result of endorsing President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The actress in a social video described such rumors as untrue and that she makes her own money.

Afia Schwarzenegger made the news earlier this month by endorsing the President for second term and his flagship “Free SHS” policy.

This is because she supported the former President John Mahama in the 2016 general elections.

Yesterday, the influencer shared a photo where she had posed beside a customized G-Wagon, with her name which got social media talking.

She said she earns a whopping 55,000 at the end of every month.

She went ahead to dare anyone who claimed he or she has evidence or anything proving that she got her G-Wagon because of her endorsement, and she will reward that person $10,000.

To whom it may concern!!!!! Good morning Ghana

Source: Pulse Ghana

