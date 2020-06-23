Entertainment

I didn’t get my breakthrough on a silver platter - J.Derobie

Dancehall artiste and product of Empawa, J.Derobie has revealed that contrary to popular belief that he became a music star overnight, it was by dint of hard work.

J.Derobie explained that before he emerged on the music scene after being selected on Mr Eazi’s Empawa100 music project, he had been working underground since 2015.



Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Saturday Live show on 20 June 2020, J.Derobie indicated that what sets him apart from other artistes is his urge to learn more every time.



“I did not get on Empawa so easily. It was hard work. I have also been underground since 2015… One thing, I will say, I did differently was that I love to learn more,” he told Faisal Carter and Lharley, the hosts of the show.



He added that working with Mr Eazi and the other Empawa artistes has exposed him to a wide range of experiences.

J.Derobie, born Derrick Obuobi Jnr., rose to fame after his hit single “Poverty” caught the attention of many including musician Mr Eazi and several music lovers across the world.



“Poverty” caught the attention of Jamaican Dancehall singer Popcaan, who blessed the young Ghanaian artiste with a feature on the song’s remix.



J.Derobie made an entry into the Empawa100 music project last year, and has since excelled, securing a spot with the Dancehall, Reggae and Afrobeats genres.



He is currently promoting his latest single, “My People”. He hinted, however, that on 3 July 2020, his debut EP, Nungua Diaries, will be out for his fans and followers to enjoy.

