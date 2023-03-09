I didn't have to sleep with men to get to the top - Obuobia Darko

Women advocate and politician, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has hammered the need for young girls and women to desist from sleeping with men for favours.

According to the former parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, men who are capable of changing the lives of women for the better will never ask for sex in return.



Speaking at the 2023 Women of Valour summit organized by Nana Aba Anamoah in Accra, Obuobia Darko announced that never has she warmed the bed of any man who offered to help her.



Obuobia highlighted the importance of living a decent life and staying away from men who offer favours or money in exchange for sex.



"You will be amazed if I tell you that the men that will help you, and move you up there are not the ones who will warm your bed. Yes, you heard me right. I say that the men who will be of help to you in this world are not the ones who will sleep with you.



"Everything I have owned all my life, something I really needed didn't come from a man who slept with me or got any sexual favours from me. So I am telling you, don't jump into people's beds and simply think that because you are sleeping with them, they will do everything for you. You will be mistaken.

"Sometimes it is about doing that little gesture or running an errand for that person. It's about saying, excuse me, can I help you? That person might be easily touched by what you do or say," she admonished in a video captured by GhanaWeb.







