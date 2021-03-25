I didn’t know I will marry this year – Wisa

Ghanaian musician, Eugene Nii Amon Ashie popularly known as Wisa Greid has revealed that he did not know he would have married this year to his beautiful wife, Annabella Nyamekye Twum, also known as Bella Tee in Showbiz circles.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay, on the Go online show, the ‘Ekikimi’ hitmaker disclosed that despite the fact that the two have been in a serious relationship for close to 4 years, he never thought their marriage could come on early this year.



This not withstanding, Wisa stated that he needed to take the bull by the horn and make their relationship official to finally have a grip of the woman he loves dearly.



On countless times during the interview, Wisa expressed his love for his Canadian based wife and revealed that even in her absence from Ghana during their courtship he was not flirting with any other girl here in Ghana, an attestation to prove his immense love for his wife.

Watch video below:



