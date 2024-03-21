I didn't know I would be where I am now - Black Sherif on achievements

Popular artiste, Black Sherif

Ghanaian music star, Black Sherif has highlighted the importance of collaboration and staying true to one's values as an artiste.

In an interview with American YouTuber, Jazzy, Black Sherif reflected on his journey and achievements in his career.



He acknowledged the uncertainty he faced and the growth that came from perseverance while encouraging his fellow creatives to continue striving despite all obstacles.



“Collaborating and staying true to ourselves and our feelings. As a creative, if you are true to your team, you will see growth every day, there's always a light somewhere. Just try to see growth. Do something.



“Look at me. I tried. I didn't know I would be here in 2023. I tried something. I could be at home, blaming whoever or whatever for being stagnant. But we tried, and it’s our time. So even if you don’t see growth, just keep trying,” he said.



Black Sherif, real name Mohammed Ismail Sherif, also expressed his love for Ghana and his vision for a world united by compassion.

He praised the inherent goodwill and communal support among Ghanaians, expressing his desire to see such positivity spread globally.



“If somebody falls right now in Ghana, everybody would go and check up on the person. And I feel like there's positive energy radiating in Ghana. I think I would love to see that around the world because it's a universal feeling. And I hope that everyone in the world can connect to that feeling,” he said.



Black Sherif exploded onto the music scene with 'Second Sermon' and his debut album, 'The villain I never was'.



His unique sound earned him the Best International Flow award at the BET Hip Hop Awards, along with other accolades.



Black Sherif is not just a studio star, captivating audiences at major festivals and his sold-out concerts. He's a rising global phenomenon.

Watch the video







ID/ ADG



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.