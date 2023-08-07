I didn’t know Kaywa will be disappointed over my exit – Lasmid

Ghanaian singer, Lasmid

Former Highly Spiritual signee, Lasmid, has said that he didn't know leaving Kaywa's record label was going to be a disappointment to him.

This comes after the “Friday Night” hit maker’s former boss was seemingly unhappy about issues that characterized his exit.



Kaywa's disappointment was with regard to Lasmid's refusal to sign a contract after investing huge sums of money into his craft.



Kaywa in an earlier interview said, “Someone like Lasmid, after investing and pushing to put him to the next level, he decided to leave. If I talk about the investment, you will know it really went deep. Lasmid is someone I really love a lot, so I personally tried to push him. Someone like Drew will even accuse me of using their money to push this guy, but I still went ahead because I knew the potential he had.”



According to Highly Spiuritual Music boss, after Lasmid’s song “Friday Night” became a hit, he expressed his eagerness to renew their contract.



However, Lasmid had a change of heart and sought legal advice, which eventually led to what Kaywa described as outrageous demands and the termination of their relationship.

Kaywa believes that Lasmid’s decision to leave the label was influenced by his association with other artistes and investors who may have influenced him into that he had become too big for the label.



But responding to this on Kingdom FM in an interview this week, Lasmid revealed that, he has not wronged his former boss in anyway.



“I didn’t know leaving Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual is going to be a disappointment to him. I never knew about that. I didn’t know leaving Kaywa’s Highly Spiritual is going to be a disappointment to him. I never knew about that.



“I believe that when you do something wrong that is when people get hurt or feel disappointed. But I have done nothing wrong, but if there is an issue to be discussed, I will do that at the right time. I’m still cool with Papa (Kaywa) and I’m sure about that. I still talk to him” Lasmid told Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint.