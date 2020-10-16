I didn’t mean to harm Selly Galley and her husband – Mike 2 retracts

Ghanaian radio presenter, Mike 2

Ghanaian radio presenter, Michael Boateng, well known as Mike 2, has retracted his statement after he questioned whether Selly Galley-Fiawoo accepts that she is a barren woman.

Following Selly and Henewaa Piesie’s issue, the Adom FM presenter posed this question while pointing out how reactions on social media are not filtered.



He also implored celebrities who cannot tolerate insults or being disrespected to leave such platforms.



Mike’s comment attracted a lot of condemnation.

Few hours after his statement, the host of Entertainment Hall on Adom FM withdrew his comment in a new post sighted by Zionfelix.net.



He explained that reviewed the incident from a different angle.



Mike 2 wrote: “Yes I did not mean to harm anybody on the comment I made today, I was taking it from different opinion which didn’t go well with many people… Statement retracted…tnx folks…”