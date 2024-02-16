I didn’t plan to marry; my husband proposed to me 3 days after we met – Iona Reine

Pastor Okrah and his wife, Ione Reine

Ghanaian musician Mercy Onuawonto Sam, popularly known as Iona Reine, has shared the story of how she met her husband, Pastor Okrah, and the conversations that led to their marriage.

According to her, she had no plans for marriage at the time she encountered Pastor Okrah who was keen on her despite being a secular artiste.



She revealed that one of her songs titled "Obra" had a profound impact on her husband, who was going through a tough time. Pastor Okrah reached out to her on Facebook, initiating a conversation that eventually led to a marriage proposal just three days after they started chatting.



“He [Pastor Okrah] got to know me when I released my song titled 'Obra.' He used it to encourage himself while he was in a bad situation. He started following me on Facebook and sent me a DM to propose to me.



"When we started chatting, he proposed on the third day, so I prayed about it the next day and got an answer. Some few weeks later, we met, and I got to know him better. At that time, I did not have plans for marriage and had decided never to go into one, but it happened,” she shared in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Iona Reine's marriage with Pastor Okrah



Iona Reine and Pastor Okrah tied the knot in a simple traditional ceremony that took place at McCarthy Hills on Thursday, January 11, 2024. She wore a corseted burgundy outfit with intricate beading work, adding an extra layer of sophistication. The groom complemented her look by wearing a matching kaftan.

Describing the event as a "ministry wedding," Iona Reine expressed gratitude for the transformative power of Christ in their lives, changing them from gangsters and empress to gospel ministers. She sought grace to sustain the marriage until death do them part.



This is the singer's second marriage following her divorce from her ex-husband, with whom she has two children.



Watch the video below





