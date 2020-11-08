I didn't support other artistes but that's changed - Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene recently burst out about Ghanaian artistesnot supporting each other

Ghanaian high-life and afrobeat singer-songwriter Kuami Eugene has come out to make clear his statements about artistes not supporting each other as he explains that people misunderstood his comments.

According to him, his comment was not necessarily to lambast other artistes. Rather, it was a call for all artistes including himself to support fellow artistes.



Speaking to DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive show on Happy 98.9FM, he disclosed that he was a culprit of not supporting other artistes but now he has changed.



“I am pained that only few people really listened to what I said. What I said is currently, what we are facing is because the upcoming ones did not support what others are already doing and it is continuing. I did not take myself out. I used the pronoun ‘we’ meaning I am also part. So when I say we don’t really support when it comes to pushing a fellow artiste, I am part.



Some people have many followers but they don’t post others. After I said this I started posting people’s works on my pages because I cannot criticize and still continue in such an attitude. I needed to start supporting everybody that released a song that week. I wasn’t saying I am better than everybody”.

About a week ago, Kuami Eugene, in a Facebook live video, expressed his displeasure on why some musicians refuse to support their own with their social media platforms.



Eugene explained that even those who do so use their Instagram stories instead of the main page just because of greed and fear of competition.



By: Alberta Dorcas N D Armah