I disagree with Wendy Shay’s assertion that ‘every man cheats’ - Joe Mettle

Award-winning gospel musician, Joe Mettle has rejected colleague Wendy Shay’s assertion that every man cheats in one of her songs.

According to the 'Boo no ni' hitmaker, the fact that some men have extramarital affairs does not mean that all men are the same and follow the same path.



The one-time Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year rebuffed the claims of every man cheats and expressed his utmost surprise because it was coming from a woman.



Speaking in an interview with Peace FM Entertainment Review on Saturday, September 16, 2023, Joe Mettle stated that Wendy Shay said that because she had been a victim but to say every man cheats is a wrong notion.



“She [Wendy Shay] the woman said every man cheats? It should be a man who can say that. Maybe she said that because of the experience he had with her boyfriend. I am telling you as a man that it is not true [that every man cheats].



“And especially when you say every man cheats, you didn’t say it well. Some people say most men cheat but when you say every man cheats, then that’s wrong,” he said.

He added, “You can ask other men if that [every man cheats] is true but I totally disagree.”



Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, made the remark when he was quizzed on what he makes of Wendy Shay’s song that had a line that said, “Every man cheats.”



Watch the interview below







BS/BB

Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below:



