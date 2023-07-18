I discovered and nurtured Celestine Donkor - Fredyma

Uncle Fred captured beside Celestine Donkor

Renowned music producer Mr. Fred Kyei Mensah, affectionately known as Fredyma, has revealed his significant contributions to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry by discovering and nurturing multiple talents.

In an interview with Nana Ama McBrown, Fred Kyei disclosed that one of the remarkable talents he discovered is Celestine Donkor.



He shared that he provided Celestine with the opportunity to showcase her skills by allowing her to sing any song of her choice, and to his delight, she delivered a flawless performance, impressing Uncle Fred with her melodious voice.



Recognizing her potential, Uncle Fred decided to help nurture Celestine's talent.



He mentioned, "After hearing Celestine's dulcet voice, I realized that she has great potential, which I could help her nurture. I guided her through certain processes, and she prevailed."



Indeed, Celestine Donkor has proven herself to be one of Ghana's most renowned gospel musicians and songwriters.

Over the years, she has released several successful songs, including ‘Turning Around,’ ‘Bigger,’ ‘Agbebolo,’ and ‘Manim Nguase.’



Uncle Fred also took the opportunity to share a few tips for aspiring musicians, emphasizing the importance of having a good voice, the ability to write songs, and a willingness to learn.



These qualities, according to Uncle Fred, are essential for achieving success in the music industry.



