‘I dislike men who wear skirts’ – Davido

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh
Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has disclosed the fashion trend that he dislikes.
The popular Afrobeats star said he abhors men who wear skirts.
Davido disclosed this in a recent interview with American fashion content creator, Mysterious Fashioniest.
The interviewer asked, “What’s one fashion trend you dislike?”
He said, “Skirt; men that wear skirts."
When 'pushed' further by the host, the DMW boss said he might reconsider wearing a skirt only if he is offered half a million dollars.
"I will never wear a skirt. Except if I am offered half a million or a million dollars [laughs].”
