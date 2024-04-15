‘I dislike men who wear skirts’ – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has disclosed the fashion trend that he dislikes.

The popular Afrobeats star said he abhors men who wear skirts.



Davido disclosed this in a recent interview with American fashion content creator, Mysterious Fashioniest.



The interviewer asked, “What’s one fashion trend you dislike?”

He said, “Skirt; men that wear skirts."



When 'pushed' further by the host, the DMW boss said he might reconsider wearing a skirt only if he is offered half a million dollars.



"I will never wear a skirt. Except if I am offered half a million or a million dollars [laughs].”