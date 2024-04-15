Entertainment

‘I dislike men who wear skirts’ – Davido

Nigerian singer, Davido

Mon, 15 Apr 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Nigerian Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, aka Davido, has disclosed the fashion trend that he dislikes.

The popular Afrobeats star said he abhors men who wear skirts.

Davido disclosed this in a recent interview with American fashion content creator, Mysterious Fashioniest.

The interviewer asked, “What’s one fashion trend you dislike?”

He said, “Skirt; men that wear skirts."

When 'pushed' further by the host, the DMW boss said he might reconsider wearing a skirt only if he is offered half a million dollars.

"I will never wear a skirt. Except if I am offered half a million or a million dollars [laughs].”

Source: starrfm.com.gh
