I do not care if my music is not accepted – Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress and musician, Efia Odo

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo has mentioned that she will never be worried if the songs she produces will not be accepted by Ghanaians.

She said that whatever she is doing is out of passion and not to please people hence, she will not be worried when her songs are being listened to or not.



Speaking to MzGee on United Showbiz which was aired on March 4, 2023, she explained to the host how she would feel if her songs are left untouched by Ghanaians.



“Oh I will never be worried because I do it from a passionate place, I put passion in it so if Ghanaians or some Ghanaians will not regard me as a musician, there are other people who will regard me as a musician. So, I keep saying it is not by force. There are so many musicians in this country who started to make music more than five years now but they cannot accumulate 2000 views on YouTube”, she stated.



The Ghanaian actress added she believes that it requires a build-up, patience, and commitment to grow in the entertainment industry, citing the YouTube Influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon as an example of how he began on a small scale but has now become one of the YouTube influencers in Ghana.