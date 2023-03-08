0
Menu
Entertainment

I do not care if my music is not accepted – Efia Odo

Efia Odo Blonde.png Ghanaian actress and musician, Efia Odo

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Efia Odo has mentioned that she will never be worried if the songs she produces will not be accepted by Ghanaians.

She said that whatever she is doing is out of passion and not to please people hence, she will not be worried when her songs are being listened to or not.

Speaking to MzGee on United Showbiz which was aired on March 4, 2023, she explained to the host how she would feel if her songs are left untouched by Ghanaians.

“Oh I will never be worried because I do it from a passionate place, I put passion in it so if Ghanaians or some Ghanaians will not regard me as a musician, there are other people who will regard me as a musician. So, I keep saying it is not by force. There are so many musicians in this country who started to make music more than five years now but they cannot accumulate 2000 views on YouTube”, she stated.

The Ghanaian actress added she believes that it requires a build-up, patience, and commitment to grow in the entertainment industry, citing the YouTube Influencer, Kwadwo Sheldon as an example of how he began on a small scale but has now become one of the YouTube influencers in Ghana.

Efia Odo told the host, “Look at Kwadwo Sheldon who now has a number of views on YouTube, he started with the YouTube how many years ago so it’s all about build-up, patience, and commitment”.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ???????????? ???????????????????? (@utvghana)



ED/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
The official and unofficial reasons slain soldier went to Ashaiman
Akufo-Addo in parliament for 2023 SoNA
Ghana Armed Forces issues statement on Ashaiman swoop
Int'l Women's Day: Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered
Govt will not apologise over Ashaiman military operation – Deputy Defence Minister
Cathedral scandal: Clergymen offer special prayers for Ablakwa
Kwaku Yeboah defends statement against Mahama ex-gratia
Military men brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier in Ashaiman
What some parts of Accra look like after Tuesday rains
Ex-NDC executive slams Kwaku Yeboah over ex-gratia comment