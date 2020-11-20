I don’t beg for money and perfumes, beware of fake Facebook pages – Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Nana Ama Mcbrown has cautioned people over social media accounts that have been created in her name.

The popular actress told ZionFelix in an interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that any Facebook page bearing the name Nana Ama McBrown is fake.



She revealed that her real username on Instagram is @IAmAmaMcBrown, a verified account and 'Official Nana McBrown' on Facebook.



The host of United Showbiz on UTV stressed that there are many fake social media accounts and cautioned the general public to be careful when dealing with such pages.



She recounted how scammers used the page to beg for money, perfumes, bags, and other things.

Nana Ama said there is no way she would do such a thing online.



Nana Ama McBrown further stated that if she needs anything from Ghanaians in the future, she will do that with her original pages, until then, she asked people to be careful.



Watch the full interview below:



