I don’t believe in Ghanaian pastors – King Ayisoba

Ghanaian traditional musician, Albert Apoozore, popularly known as King Ayisoba, has a different perception of pastors in the country.

The King of Kologo music told ZionFelix in a recent interview on the ‘Uncut’ Show that he doesn’t believe in Ghanaian pastors.



According to him, we are living in a ‘camouflaged world’ full of hype and fake people.



King Ayisoba stressed that there is no way he will believe in any pastor.



He disclosed that he believes in himself and the way he lives his life.



The ‘I Want To See You My Father’ hitmaker indicated that he only goes to church after he has been invited to perform there.

However, King Ayisoba revealed he believes in God—and he prays to God often.



King Ayisoba further stated that most pastors have ways of deceiving people—hence his decision not to believe in any of them.



