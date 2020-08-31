Entertainment

I don't believe in NPP manifesto; they're promising for promising sake - Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar

Ghanaian highlife artiste, Rex Omar, says he does not believe in the promises made by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s manifesto.

According to him, none of the campaign promises made by the NPP in their 2016 manifesto has been fulfilled.



He expressed disappointment in government’s promise to build ultramodern studios in some parts of Ghana, adding that "NPP is promising for promising sake."



Rex Omar, who also doubles as a Board Chairman for the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) told Nana Kwesi Asare on 'The Big Show' that: "I have to be clear here I don't believe in these promises because they have not proven that they come true with their promises."



"They promised nine theatres, they haven't built one and they are promising four studios, what type of studios are they talking about and the question is what informed that decision?” he quizzed.

He also intimated that the Ghanaian creative industry does not need the ultramodern studios.



"I'm not saying if they are able to build strong studios…I'm saying that is this what we need as an industry, No! That's not what am saying.



"It sounds to me like the same. They promised theatres anyhow and they couldn't even build one.



They are just promising for promising sake. So far as I am concerned with the NPP's manifesto, when it comes to the creative arts, I don't believe it. I think it’s just talk,” he noted.

