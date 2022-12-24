I don’t care what African ‘aunties and mothers’ say about my wild outfits - Korra

Nigerian dancer and musician, Korra Obidi, has disclosed to GhanaWeb that her first male crush, who was a Ghanaian, made her fall in love with the West African state.

Korra, a famous dancer who is known for rocking wide outfits, has said that she doesn't take to heart negative comments from some Africans who always rush to criticize her style of dressing or sultry dance moves.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni at this year's Bhim Concert, the mother of two stated that "advertising is everything," which explains why she doesn't mind when people talk about her, whether positive or negative.



According to Korra, she has the support of her family, who appreciate her talent as a dancer.



"I just love Ghana; one of my first-ever crushes was a Ghanaian boy, so I love Ghana.



"My immediate family loves me, but the social media aunties are social media aunties. They are not real, but my immediate family supports me, and they know who I am. They know I am not doing anything shady and just expressing my gift as anyone who has talent should. No one should ever make you feel that you shouldn't express your gift," she urged.



The 'Cruise' singer who has a huge social media is unperturbed about people who see everything wrong with what she does in her free space. Korra thanked all those who talk about her and end up promoting her works.

"I consider myself very lucky to have people who really care about me like that...I am very grateful to anyone who is talking about me. It doesn't matter if it is good or bad. It is talk and talk is expensive, especially in 2023 where advertising is everything," she said.



Korra, who is currently in Ghana, graced the state during Busy Signal's performance at Stonebwoy's Bhim Concert on December 23.



