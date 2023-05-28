0
I don’t charge to perform at churches but I don’t do free shows – MOG Music

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician, MOG Music, has revealed how much he charges companies and corporate organisations to perform at their events.

“To perform at a show, if it’s a corporate event, our bill is between Gh¢100,000, a company doing a program, and you want MOG to honor the occasion”, he disclosed.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by Amansan Krakye, the singer said he however does not charge to perform at churches.

“When let’s say the pastor invites me to perform at a church, my rule about churches is that I don’t charge to perform at churches,” he told DJ Popo in a one-on-one interview.

According to the songwriter known in real life as Nana Yaw Boakye, though he doesn’t charge churches to perform, he directs them to negotiate with his manager.

“So you talk to my manager and let my manager know how much you are willing to pay, and then we can work out something about it, then we come and minister for you.

