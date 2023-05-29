0
Menu
Entertainment

'I don’t charge to perform at churches but I don’t do free shows either' – MOG

MOG MUSIC 3HDBD.png Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG

Mon, 29 May 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Award-winning Ghanaian Gospel musician, MOG Music, has revealed how much he charges companies and corporate organizations to perform at their events.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Property FM monitored by Amansan Krakye, the singer said he however does not charge to perform at churches.

“To perform at a show, if it’s a corporate event, our bill is between Gh¢100,000, a company doing a program, and you want MOG to honor the occasion.

“When let’s say the pastor invites me to perform at a church, my rule about churches is that I don’t charge to perform at churches,” he told DJ Popo in a one-on-one interview.

According to him, although he doesn’t charge churches to perform, he usually directs clients to negotiate with his manager.

“So you talk to my manager and let my manager know how much you are willing to pay, and then we can work out something about it, then we come and minister for you."

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP is an Akan party whether we like it or not! – Party activist booms
Kumawu by-election: Bonaa commends Dampare, police for 'peaceful' election
Ashanti NPP angry with Napo over his anti-party comments
Ashanti Kingdom existed before the formation of Ghana - Historian
Akufo-Addo extols Bawumia
NPP Presidential Race: Stay away, you have failed – Former NPP MP tells Bawumia
The 7 anti-Christianity points in primary 4 history textbook
Mahama berates Akomea over ex-gratia
Agyinasare’s comment on Nogokpo Shrine attracts massive backlash
Mahama schools Akomea on ex-gratia