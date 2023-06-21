'I don't date older women for financial gains' - Amerado discloses

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has opened up about his preference for dating women who are older than him, irrespective of societal norms.

In a recent interview with popular radio host Nana Romeo, the artiste emphasised the importance of maintaining a reasonable age gap and avoiding extreme differences, such as dating someone the age of his mother.



Amerado pointed out that if one were to analyse his dating history, one would notice that none of his partners have been younger than him. He has a natural inclination towards women who possess more life experience and maturity.



"My genuine preference lies in being attracted to women who are older than me, regardless of societal norms. However, it is important to note that the age gap should not be extreme, such as someone the age of my mother, but rather a reasonable difference of a year or a few years," he said.



Contrary to popular misconceptions, Amerado clarified that his preference is not about exploiting older women, commonly referred to as 'sugar mummies,' for financial gain.



He emphasised that his attraction is genuine and stems from a desire to connect with someone who has acquired valuable life experiences and possesses a certain level of maturity.



"If you observe the women I have dated, you will find that none of them are younger than me. I gravitate towards women who are older," he added.

Amerado also made it clear that his dedication to his craft as a rapper and his drive to succeed in his career contradicts the notion of solely relying on financial support from wealthy partners.



He emphasised that he works diligently and passionately, which demonstrates his commitment to his craft and his independence.



"It is not about taking advantage of sugar mummies for financial gain; rather, it is a genuine attraction to someone with more life experience and maturity," he stated.











ADA/FNOQ