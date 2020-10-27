I don’t dream – Actress Irene Opare says

Legendary actress Irene Opare has recounted how her famous “Clean Mama” exercise came into existence.

Irene Opare successfully pioneered the Clean Mama aimed at keeping communities in Ghana hygienic and safe for the residents for almost two years.



According to her, she got the idea through a dream.



She disclosed this in an interview with Nkonkonsa.com, saying she was sleeping when her Maker opened up her spirit to birth the project.



She added that she went to Unilever to help pilot the project and miraculously got sponsorship from the company as well as ZoomLion Waste Management Company.



Irene Opare’s Clean Mama resonated with many Ghanaians who joined her in their communities amidst funfairs but the exercise has been halted for years.

“I worship God. I know God but this one was an encounter with God. This one, I see it as God showing me something because I don’t dream. I’m not somebody who dreams. I sleep and that’s it. Once in a while, I will dream bizarrely, not a really a dream that I can remember. So, this one, I was sleeping and then I had this dream. I saw myself on a TV doing this clean mama thing. It was a clean-up party. They’ve written clean-up party on it and I saw myself with a whole community, Chiefs, MPs, Ministers and we were working. So, I saw the thing; I was watching it like myself on TV.



“I took a pen and paper and I started writing it down. I wrote what I saw; I scripted it and then I went to bed. I went to bed, I continued the dream…the dream continued to where I was giving parcels to the best workers of the day and then after giving the parcels, I saw myself wearing a red T-shirt with white writing on it ‘Clean Mama’…So, I took the book and I wrote Clean Mama on it and that was it’’, she narrated how it all began.



Speaking on why she stopped the project, she revealed it was due to financial constraints.



Watch the full interview below:



