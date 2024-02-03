I don’t dwell on my challenges – Amandzeba

Amandzeba

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife artist, Nat Brew, popularly known as Amandzeba has disclosed how he has over the years dealt with challenges in his music career.

Talking about some difficult moments he has faced in his music career he stated that they are a lot but one thing that has helped him and keeps him going is he not dwelling on them.



“They are numerous but the point is I don’t dwell on those things. I don’t let them get to me too. I will rather let them go and stay focused on my career,” he told Kwabena Boafo on Happy 98.9FM’s Obra Yi’s edition of Nsem Pii.

He believes that dwelling on the negatives will only limit one, and not help them improve or advance in their career. Hence, there is no point paying attention to it.



“I prevent that by not dwelling on them. Also, I am one person who strongly believes that association in societies most of the time make people retrogress,” he added.