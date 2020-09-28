I don’t entertain unnecessary gossip - Jackie Appiah shuts down pregnancy rumours

Actress Jackie Appiah has denied rumours of being pregnant for the President of Liberia, George Oppong Weah.

According to her, she does not entertain unnecessary gossip and will not pay any attention to such adding that her fans should ignore all such rumours.



Jackie Appiah spoke at the Christening of the newly born baby of blogger Nkonkonsa and his actress wife Lebene.



She told blogger Sammy Kay that, “Please ignore all rumours, it is not true, I don’t entertain unnecessary rumours, do I look like a pregnant woman here? Please ignore the rumours..I love you all..ignore all rumours..”



Some days back, there were rumours making rounds on social media that a picture of Jackie Appiah at the launch of the Adonko Next Level Energy drink shows that the actress had taken seed and the man responsible is the former footballer and president of Liberia.

The story went viral with other blogs picking it up and speculating further that she was indeed pregnant.



Watch her interview below:



