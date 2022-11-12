19
'I don't feel any economic hardship, Ghanaians complaining don't know God' - Diana Asamoah

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: sammykaymedia

Despite the tough economic distress Ghanaians are facing, Gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has stated that she is not feeling the pinch.

During an interview on “Move with SammyKay”, the gospel musician indicated that she has only heard of the hardship in the country but has not experienced it.

According to her, the hardships currently happening has been inscribed in the scriptures and referenced “Daniel 11:32” for the basis for her assertion.

Diana Asamoah, therefore, explained that her reliance on God is the key, hence she is blessed beyond measure despite the melting Ghanaian economy.

