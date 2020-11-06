I don't feel comfortable with my old songs - Evangelist Lord Kenya

Legendary musician turned Evangelist, Lord Kenya has regretted some secular songs he did.

According to him, he wouldn't have composed certain songs, in restrospect, if he knew the truth he knows today.



The man of God, speaking in an exclusive interview with Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM's drive ''Ekwanso Dwodwoo'', referred to some of his songs like one that promotes cheating in marriage and wished such songs don't get airplay any longer.

Watch full interview below:



