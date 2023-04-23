0
I don’t feel threatened as the reigning best rapper in Ghana – Lyrical Joe

Lyrical Joe Lj Lyrical Joe is a Ghanaian rapper

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Joseph Gamor popularly known as Lyrical Joe, a Hip Hop artiste, has spoken about his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) nomination for Best Rap Performance.

He told Amansan Krakye the host “Even if I don’t win anything at all on the awards night I’ll surely go home with the VGMA Best Rap Performance so I’m repping very tight”.

In an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, the ‘5th August’ hitmaker stated that he doesn’t feel threatened by any of the nominees in the Best Rap Performance category.

He said, “I don’t feel threatened by any of the nominees in the Best Rap Performance category because last year Sarkodie was in there, Joey B and other rappers but I won.

“So I don’t feel threatened by anyone but everyone in that category deserves to win because they’ve worked very hard in the year under review,” he revealed monitored by MyNewsGh.com

He added “They got nominated by the VGMA board but as for me this year, next year and the years to come any category I’m nominated in as long as it is concerning rap I’m not threatened”.

