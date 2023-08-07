I don’t foresee myself being ordained as a pastor – Nacee

Ghanaian gospel singer, Nacee

Ghanaian gospel musician, Nacee, has stated that he is uncertain about becoming a pastor in the future.

Speaking on Property FM in Cape Coast with Amansan Krakye, the ‘Aseda’ hitmaker said he wants to remain a musician, adding, that's his God-ordained office.



He opined, “I’m not sure that one day I want to become a fully-fletched pastor because I’m really happy with the office God has given me and I want to remain where I am for now.



“I like it that way so I don’t want to be forced to be ordained as a pastor by force but I don’t know what might happen tomorrow. But if that’s what God wants me to do if we get there the feeling will come out and the will comes for me to do it but for now I really appreciate where God has placed me.

“I don’t want to force myself and have that mindset that I want to become a pastor because I don’t want to have any competition so I’m very happy with the office God has given me,"



He added, what matters most is that he excels in his area of specialty; music.



“I want to make sure that I excel very well in my area of music because this is what God has given me and I don’t want to have any second thoughts that I should be ordained as a pastor it’s the same ministerial work that I’m also doing,” Nacee ended."