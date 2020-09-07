Entertainment

I don’t get invitations to help Ghanaian music industry - Kojo Antwi’s Music Director

Kwame YYeboah has toured with British music stars such as Craig David

Internationally acclaimed multi-instrumentalist and sound engineer, Kwame Yeboah has said his expertise is barely engaged to help the Ghanaian music industry.

According to the music director of Kojo Antwi, even though he habours the wish to contribute to the growth of the local music industry, he hardly gets any invitations.



“I think people like me should be working in this industry or at least be helping in this industry. I don’t think I get called to help,” he disclosed when he appeared as a guest on Citi TV’s Upside Down show.



Asked whether being known as a disciplined and a serious person when it comes to work could be the reason for this, the music expert said that could be a contribution and stressed how he does not settle for mediocrity.

“I think work-wise I would be seen as a difficult person because I’m strict with work and people here are not that strict with work and besides, I don’t subscribe to comments like let’s manage it. I think people say let’s take it as it is which I don’t take things as they are otherwise, I won’t be able to play with all the people I worked with,” he said.



Kwame Yeboah, a Ghanaian musician, guitarist, keyboardist, producer, recording- engineer, and multi-instrumentalist relocated outside the country after he received an invitation to work with award-winning British urban artiste Ms Dynamite.



He has over the years worked with several internationally acclaimed artists and bands including Garage heartthrob, Craig David, and Rhian Benson. He has also worked with some local acts such as Kojo Antwi, Osibisa, Pat Thomas, M.anifest, Kwabena Kwabena, Efya, Becca, Sonnie Badu, and Daughters of Glorious Jesus.

