I don’t have a liver disease – KiDi opens up

KiDi

Ghanaian music superstar KiDi has opened up about the lyrics to his new single “I Lied“.

The Touch It hitmaker who went off the music scene for a while due to ill health in a yet-to-be-released interview with Sika Osei on Lynx TV has revealed that he never suffered from a stroke contrary to various reports.



In a snippet of the interview monitored by Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment News – www.nydjlive.com, KiDi described the reports as the “craziest thing I ever heard.”



“First of all, you can see me, I don’t have a stroke. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard,” he said.



He also allayed the fears of people who assumed he was suffering from liver disease to the lyrics of his new single.



“I want to state categorically, I don’t have a liver disease,” KiDi said.

Portions of the song read:



“If I show you my liver



You go take me to prayer



Don’t wait till I’m under



6 feet I’m gone…”

KiDi announced his return to active music weeks ago after which he released his latest single.



Following the release, he also made a surprise appearance at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, performing two songs including Blessed and I Lied.



