0
Menu
Entertainment

I don’t have a liver disease – KiDi opens up

KiDi 750x430.jpeg KiDi

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: nydjlive.com

Ghanaian music superstar KiDi has opened up about the lyrics to his new single “I Lied“.

The Touch It hitmaker who went off the music scene for a while due to ill health in a yet-to-be-released interview with Sika Osei on Lynx TV has revealed that he never suffered from a stroke contrary to various reports.

In a snippet of the interview monitored by Ghana’s Hub For Pop Culture & Urban Entertainment News – www.nydjlive.com, KiDi described the reports as the “craziest thing I ever heard.”

“First of all, you can see me, I don’t have a stroke. It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard,” he said.

He also allayed the fears of people who assumed he was suffering from liver disease to the lyrics of his new single.

“I want to state categorically, I don’t have a liver disease,” KiDi said.

Portions of the song read:

“If I show you my liver

You go take me to prayer

Don’t wait till I’m under

6 feet I’m gone…”

KiDi announced his return to active music weeks ago after which he released his latest single.

Following the release, he also made a surprise appearance at the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, performing two songs including Blessed and I Lied.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lynx TV (@lynxtvofficial)

Source: nydjlive.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo