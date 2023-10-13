I don’t have an issue with Joyce Blessing - Piesie Esther clears the air

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther

Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, has clarified that she holds no grudge against her colleague, Joyce Blessing following rumours of a feud between both artistes.

According to her, the relationship with Joyce Blessing remains intact despite reports that there is a grudge between them after allegations of sabotage popped up in the public domain.



The renowned gospel musician noted that she had heard the criticisms of some personalities in the public domain with regard to the release of her song but remains unperturbed about the accusations.



She made the remark after it became rife that there was tension between herself and Joyce Blessing after the release of her ‘Waye Me Yie’ song coincided with Joyce Blessing's song and overshadowed it.



This, many believe, did not sit well with Joyce Blessing who was livid at the timing of the release of Piesie Esther’s song which affected her marketing.



“I don’t have any issue with Joyce [Blessing]. There is no competition anywhere. The work is a lot so we help in our own ways. Even Paul said that 'the harvest is plenty but the laborers are few.' The work God has given us is a lot so we are doing our best to glorify him.



"As for me, I don’t have any problem with her [Joyce Blessing] and there is no way we will begrudge because of this. She understands the work God has given her. I have heard a lot about this issue since it came up but I'm fine with Joyce so we are very okay,” Piesie Esther said while speaking in an interview with Adom FM which GhanaWeb monitored.

