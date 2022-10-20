1
I don't have any nipples to show - Stephanie Benson motivates women to accept themselves

Stephanie Benson Red MA.png UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson

Thu, 20 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bubbly UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson, has disclosed that women go through a lot of struggles.

The musician shared her struggles in the fight against cancer.

In a video shared on her Instagram, the mother of five listed the scars on her body and how she lost her nipples.

Stephanie motivated women to find happiness in themselves without thinking they are not enough.

Read full message below:

“Women, we are the most complicated on this earth. We always want what somebody else has that we don't have. When we look in the mirror, all we always see are our imperfections. We never truly see ourselves as we are. Unique.

“Everybody has scars. Inside and out. I have many scars. I have scars from having children, all the way through. I have a scar right here [points to abdomen]...from hysterectomy just to survive cancer.

“I have a scar right here…[point to left diaphragm area]...where the doctor has to inject hormones into my body so I can function like everybody else.

“You will see the scar that I have right here...[points to right knee]... from falling off a motorbike. I have a silly little scar right here [points to forehead]... because I wanted to be like my mother. I have many scars. I have a scar right here…[left breast]...and another one here…[right breast]...from a double mastectomy, again, trying to survive cancer.

“I will show you my nipples, but I don’t have any. I have many scars, but I love who I am. I smile because I am happy. I love who I truly am. Unique. Please love yourself. You are all you have. Nobody would love you, as much as you love yourself. Thank you

“[Whispers]...I love you.

