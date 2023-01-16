'I don’t have cancer' - Mercy Johnson clears the air

Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson

Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie has debunked rumours of being struck with cancer.

The renowned actress, who took to Instagram on Sunday, January 15, 2023, clarified the said rumours, whiles establishing that she only spoke of having a cancer scare.



According to Mercy Johnson, her earlier statement about having a cancer scare in a previous video was taken out of context.



Mercy however stressed that she only had problems with her thyroid, adding that she is doing much better now.

“Hi guys, Okay, so first and foremost, thank you so much for all of you who have been calling and sending messages and prayers, thank you. I do appreciate it so much but, I do not have cancer. I noticed that a clip from my TV show, Mercy’s menu, has been flying around and I think they cut the clip," she stated.



Watch the video below:



