'I don't joke with prophecies' - Ernest Opoku

Gospel musician, Ernest Opoku Jnr, has said he does not joke with prophecies from men of God.

According to him, he attaches seriousness to prophecies even if he does not believe in it.



Speaking with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM, he disclosed that he takes prophecies seriously no matter who it is coming from.



He said to the host, “I strongly believe in prophecies.”



He indicated that he believes in true prophets who are walking in the fullness of their call.

"Prophecy can’t just be talk; it has to and must carry the power of God on it to cause change and transform lives, but somewhere along the way we have become accustomed to not seeing His power," he added.



Watch Video Below:



