I don't know how much I have spent on my nine-bedroom house - Nhyiraba Kojo

Nhyiraba Kojo talks about his new home

Over the week, Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, made headlines for launching his nine-bedroom house.

Speaking with blogger, Sammy Kay, the businessman admitted that he wishes he could know how much money is put into his house but would go insane if he did.



According to him, it has been challenging for him to keep track of the precise cost of his house to provide an estimate because he was working on other projects, at the same time he was building his.



“I don't want to know how much I have spent on my nine-bedroom house because if I do, I will go mad. I honestly can't say how much the house cost," he admitted.



He also stated that when he traveled to Turkey to choose the furnishings for the interior of his house, the makers were astounded by his extravagant selections.



Nhyiraba Kojo stated that for his living room and nine bedrooms, including his master bedroom, he sent a total of three containers from Turkey to Ghana.



“I shipped three containers from Turkey filled with interior deco stuff for my living, three bedrooms, and my master bedroom.

“I also have another apartment in the house. It's a three-bedroom apartment. That's for my junior brother, our last born and my older sister who isn't here,” he added.



He said that in addition to his home, he had erected an apartment on the same property with three bedrooms for his three siblings to use when they come to visit.



“They all have their own places, but when they travel and are in town, they make use of the place. The other apartments I build and sell are also there,” he shared.







ADA/WA