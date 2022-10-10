I don’t know my dad, my mom is deceased - 20-year-old depends on men for survival

Priscilla Osei Mensah

Source: SVTV Africa

SHS graduate, Priscilla Osei Mensah grew up in Ashtown, Kumasi but fled to Accra two years ago with friends. Priscilla revealed that she did not like how her stepfather treated her after her mother’s death.

Speaking on Ghetto Life Story, Priscilla indicated that she never met her father. According to Priscilla, her mother never told them where her father was.



The 20-year-old mentioned that she first came to Ashaiman to work but left for Kokomba after the job collapsed. Speaking on life in the Kokomba, Priscilla revealed that it is a dangerous place, but they have no choice.



“You need to make money with your head. You meet a man who likes you and then makes money off them. The rent is expensive here. We pay GHS100 per week.



I started with king size while in Ashaiman until a friend introduced me to hashish here. I do amnesia and weed too,” she revealed.

Moreover, the SHS graduate mentioned that her dream was to be a nurse, but her stepfather was not supportive.



“After my mom died, I moved in with an aunt. She supported my education through senior high. I was a science student and very smart, but I couldn’t further my education because my stepfather complained about the money my aunt spent on me,” she said on SVTV Africa.



Despite her current state, Priscilla is hopeful of better days. She added that she would love to leave Kokomba to work.